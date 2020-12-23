United Kingdom identifies two cases of covid-19 with new variant detected in South Africa

As well as a mutation discovered in the country a few days ago, a new ‘imported’ strain has also indicated that it is ‘more transmissible’ than the original Image: Getty Images

Just like a mutation discovered in the country a few days ago, a new ‘imported’ strain has also indicated that it is ‘more transmissible’ than the original. The South African Minister of Health also affirms that the mutation seems to reach more young people, leading many to develop severe illnesses.

The United Kingdom has detected two cases of covid-19 caused by another “more transmissible” variant coronavirus, said British Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Both patients have had contact with people who have traveled in recent weeks to South Africa, where the new strain has been identified as the cause for a record number of hospitalizations, including among younger people and without comorbidities.

The British government has imposed restrictions on travel to the country and has instructed anyone who has passed through South Africa in the past two weeks, as well as those who have possibly had contact with these people, to be quarantined immediately.

“We are extremely grateful to the South African government for the rigor of its science and for the openness and transparency with which they acted, in the right way, as we did when we discovered a new variant here,” said Hancock.

The two recently identified variants – one found primarily in the UK and the South African strain – share some similarities, but have evolved separately.

Both have a mutation – called N501Y – located in a crucial part of the virus, used to infect cells in the human body.

Epidemiologist Susan Hopkins of Public Health England (PHE), an agency linked to the UK Department of Health and Welfare, said that “the two variants seem more transmissible”, but stressed that “they are still learning” about the imported strain. “from South Africa.

She said she was “very confident” that quarantine rules and travel restrictions will control the spread of the new mutation.

South African scientists say the strain, which has marked the country’s second wave of the pandemic, “has spread rapidly” and has become the dominant form of the virus in some parts of the country.

“Although the full meaning of the mutations still needs to be better understood, the genomic data, showing the rapid displacement of other strains, suggest that this strain may be associated with an increase in transmissibility,” the study found.

What is known about the new variant

Last Friday (12/18), the South African Ministry of Health announced that a new strain of coronavirus had been detected in the country.

According to the authorities, it could explain the rapid transmission speed of the second wave of the pandemic in the country, with a higher incidence among younger patients than in the first.

The variant, 501.V2, was identified by South African researchers and reported to the World Health Organization (WHO), said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in a statement.

The team has sequenced hundreds of samples from across the country since the pandemic began in March.

“They realized that a particular variant dominates the results of the past two months,” says the note.

The evidence collected, adds the minister, “strongly suggests that the current second wave that we are experiencing is being caused by this new variant”. Despite the scenario, the portfolio holder said that “there is no reason to panic”.

The South African team of researchers shared their findings with the scientific community.

It also alerted the United Kingdom, which allowed British researchers to “study their own samples and find a similar variant”, potentially implicated in the rapid transmission observed in some regions of the country, according to Mkhize.

Previous mutations of Sars-CoV-2 have been observed and reported worldwide.