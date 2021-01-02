United Kingdom to allow mixing of two vaccines for covid-19 in rare exceptions

9.Dec.2020 – Margaret Keenan, 91, was the first person to receive the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine in the UK Image: Jonny Weeks / Pool / AFP

LONDON (Reuters) – The UK will on rare occasions allow its citizens to receive doses of different vaccines against covid-19, despite the lack of evidence that there is an extension of immunity offered with the mix of drugs.

The British government said people could receive a mixture of two vaccines, for example, if the dose of the vaccine taken initially ran out, according to guidelines published on New Year’s Eve.

“If the same vaccine is not available, or if the first product received is unknown, it is reasonable to offer a dose of the product available locally to complete the program,” he said.

Mary Ramsay, head of immunizations at Public Health England, said that this scenario would occur very rarely and that the government did not recommend mixing vaccines.

“Every effort must be made to give them the same vaccine, but when that is not possible, it is better to give a second dose of another vaccine than not to,” he said.

Covid-19 killed more than 74,000 people in the United Kingdom, the second country with the most fatalities in Europe.

Faced with the increase in the number of cases, the government reactivated this week the emergency hospitals built at the beginning of the pandemic.

The United Kingdom was the first country to approve the emergency use of the Pfizer / BioNTech and AstraZeneca / Oxford University vaccines.