United States exceeds 18 million registered cases of covid-19

US President-elect Joe Biden was vaccinated today Image: JOSHUA ROBERTS / AFP

The United States today surpassed the 18 million registered cases of covid-19, with more than 319,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a figure published by Johns Hopkins University.

The country, which is the most affected by the pandemic in the world, registered 18,006,061 cases as of Monday night.

The new record is reached at a time when the United States has already started its vaccination campaign, after granting emergency authorization for the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines and Moderna.

President-elect Joe Biden, 78, received the first dose of the vaccine today, live, in front of television cameras, as a way of reassuring skeptics and setting an example.

This was also the case for out-of-term vice president, Republican Mike Pence, who was vaccinated on Friday in public along with several top leaders of the United States Congress.