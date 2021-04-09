Unusual and aggressive attack on the STF minister reveals a fearful president

President Jair Bolsonaro attacked STF Minister Roberto Barroso in an unusual way. It is not normal for a president to criticize an STF minister in such an aggressive and excessive way.

Proof of this was the supreme institutional note released in response to Bolsonaro defending Barroso and the decisions of his ministers.

Bolsonaro has shown he is afraid of what can be investigated by a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the Pandemic in the Senate. By Barroso’s decision, the Senate will install this CPI. The STF minister only ordered that the Constitution be complied with, as sufficient signatures for the creation of the commission were obtained.

Barroso’s decision is a clear defeat for Bolsonaro, but also for Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG). Pacheco resisted the installation of the CPI and will now be forced to do so. He sought to please Bolsonaro and used a faux argument to justify his resistance to the installation: avoiding the personal coexistence of senators in times of pandemic.

Now, one of the duties of Congress is to supervise the Executive. It is possible to exercise its role remotely, as has been the case in the pandemic.

The president’s crimes in response to the coronavirus may be investigated and exposed by an official supervisory body. This tends to weaken and push Bolsonaro further.

The President of the Republic is primarily responsible for the ongoing health tragedy in the country. More people fell ill and died because of Bolsonaro’s negligently homicidal response to the pandemic. He bet on an irresponsible herd immunity strategy that sacrifices more lives and makes more people sick.

The President of the Republic also erred in asking that Barroso determine the examination of impeachment requests from STF ministers that were presented in the Senate. It should address the request to the ally Rodrigo Pacheco, who presides over the Senate.

Bolsonaro’s speech must be understood in the context of offering his base of support a false narrative, that of suffering political persecution by the Supreme Court, the press, governors and mayors. Bolsonaro would not govern well because of others, but the responsibility for his government’s disaster rests entirely with him.