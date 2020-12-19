Uruguay approves law that restricts entry into the country as of Monday

Image: MIGUEL ROJO / AFP

Uruguay passed two special laws during the night to try to contain the transmission of the new coronavirus in the country. From Monday, the country will completely close its borders for three weeks and Uruguayans will have to avoid agglomerations for 60 days.

The laws were proposed by the President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, who last Wednesday had already announced new measures to try to contain the increase in cases of covid-19, including the restriction of entry into the country between December 21 and 10 of January.

Uruguayans with a ticket purchased until December 16 and cargo transportation will be exempt from the law. However, the law prohibits the entry of Uruguayans who are abroad and planned to return to the country for the turn of the year and the first days of summer. The same goes for Argentines residing in Uruguay.

The government also decided to limit the right of assembly to 60 days. The law suspends agglomerations that represent a risk to health, in public and private spaces, and that do not respect removal measures, use of masks and other forms of prevention against covid-19.

Other announcements were the suspension of public shows until January 10 and the ratification of the closing of bars and restaurants at midnight.

Uruguay has been experiencing exponential growth in cases of covid-19 since November, with a total of 11,950 positive cases and 109 deaths from the disease in a population of 3.4 million people.

This week, members of the Honorary Scientific Advisory Group (GACH), an advisory body formed by experts, told a news conference that, if the trend does not change, “the country will enter the red zone” on December 26.

Until June, Uruguay had several consecutive days with no new cases, but since October, and especially since November, infections began to skyrocket, reaching a record high of 533 on December 13.