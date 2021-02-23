Uruguay receives first doses of covid-19 vaccine this Thursday Image: Reuters / Michael Weber / Imago Imagens / Rights reserved

The President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, said on Monday (22) that the first vaccines against covid-19 will arrive on Thursday in the country, the only one in South America that still does not have doses against the coronavirus.

“On the night of the 25th (Thursday) and dawn of the 26th (Friday), a shipment of 192,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine will arrive,” Lacalle announced at a news conference.

The immunization plan, which will initially cover teachers, police, firefighters and military personnel under 60, will start on March 1st.

The first batch of the Chinese vaccine will be complemented with a second batch of 1,558,000 doses from March 15, the Uruguayan president said.

Meanwhile, about 460,000 doses of the American Pfizer vaccine are due to arrive between March 8 and April 26.

The first doses of this laboratory, of which the government has agreed to buy two million doses, will be reserved for health professionals.

The government, which estimates that about 30,000 people will be vaccinated each day, will publish the registration mechanism to receive immunization in the coming days.

The president recalled that vaccination will not be mandatory, but it is an act of solidarity.

“The government is asking, urging, that it is no longer a matter of personal responsibility, but of solidarity with the community (…) We must all act accordingly and be vaccinated,” recalled Lacalle.

After spending most of 2020 as a model in the region for its successful control of the pandemic, Uruguay is one of the Latin American countries lagging behind in terms of starting vaccination campaigns against the new coronavirus.

The country of 3.4 million people, with 53,310 infections and 583 deaths from covid-19 to date, has witnessed a strong increase in cases since November, an increase that has stabilized in the last month.