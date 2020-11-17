US adopts new restrictions seeking to curb constant advancement of coronavirus Image: EFE / EPA / Peter Foley

New York, 16 Nov 2020 (AFP) – In the absence of a national strategy to deal with the new pandemic coronavirus which continues to advance in the United States – with more than 11 million infections and 246,255 deaths – several states and cities across the country have adopted new restrictions.

The measures vary greatly from place to place and, in the case of New Mexico, include total population confinement. The use of the mask, for example, is already mandatory in most of the 50 states, including North Dakota, governed by the Republicans, although 19 of them still do not require it.

Check out some of the most recent restrictions announced:

WASHINGTON

In Washington State, where cases have doubled in the past two weeks, Democratic Governor Jay Inslee has since Sunday banned all meetings with people outside the family group, one of the biggest contamination factors. Unless the person is quarantined for 14 days before the meeting or quarantined for seven days, with a negative result for covid-19.

Inslee also banned eating inside bars and restaurants, in addition to restricting maximum capacity to 25% in religious centers, supermarkets and other stores.

Private outdoor meetings or outdoor dinners in a restaurant were limited to a maximum of five people.

The measures will remain in effect until December 14.

NEW MEXICO

As of today, the confinement order for the population is valid, except for essential outlets, and 100% of non-essential businesses closed. Meals in bars and restaurants are prohibited. Only food delivery is allowed.

“New Mexico is in a time of breaking. We are facing a life and death situation,” said Democratic Governor Michelle Luján Grisham.

MICHIGAN

Michigan state on Sunday announced the closure of high schools and universities, which are now expected to offer 100% of their courses in virtual format, as well as cinemas and casinos or indoor recreational activities such as bowling.

Dinners in bars and restaurants are prohibited and the recommendation is to work from home whenever possible. The measures will run for at least three weeks, until December 9.

“We are at the worst moment of this pandemic so far. The situation has never been more difficult,” said Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

OREGON

From Wednesday until December 2nd, restaurants and bars can only sell food in the “take away” or “delivery” format.

Democratic governor Kate Brown also closed all recreational activities, including museums, gyms, zoos and gardens, and meetings were limited to a maximum of six people.

NEW JERSEY

Internal meetings will be limited to 10 people (as is already the case in New York) and external meetings will be limited to 150 people, Democratic Governor Phil Murphy announced on Monday.

Internal events, such as religious services, weddings and funerals, may continue at 25% capacity, or up to 150 people, he added.

CALIFORNIA

After the doubling of new cases in ten days, California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, announced on Monday that 41 of the state’s 58 counties are on high violet alert (versus 12 previously), which means closed schools and bar meals and restaurants only in outdoor areas.

The city of San Francisco, where the risk is considered minimal although covid-19 cases have increased by 250% since October, on Saturday banned meals at establishments and reduced gym capacity from 25% to 10% of capacity. Non-essential offices will have to close and work remotely.

TEXAS

Masks are now mandatory in Texas, the country’s second most populous state after California. But most stores are still open, although Texas last week recorded more than 10,000 new daily cases on average.

The situation is particularly worrying in El Paso, on the border with Mexico, where temporary morgues were installed.

NEW YORK

In the largest American city – which at the beginning was the national epicenter of the pandemic, with more than 34,000 deaths recorded by the covid-19 – Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered, last Friday, the closing of bars and restaurants that sell drinks alcoholic beverages, given the increase in the rate of new cases of the virus in the state, which is 2.8%.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is considering closing public schools, which serve 1.1 million students, if the rate of new cases reaches 3% and remains so for seven consecutive days.