US adopts new sanctions against Myanmar, where repression left 250,000 displaced

The United States on Wednesday announced new sanctions against the Burmese military junta, whose crackdown on pro-democracy protests has left some 250,000 displaced, according to the UN.

The US Treasury has announced sanctions against Burmese public companies that control exports of wood and pearls on its black list as they generate income for the ruling military junta.

Treasury measures limit access to the international financial system to Myanmar Timber Enterprise and Myanmar Pearl Enterprise, and prohibit any American person or company, including banks that have a branch in the United States, from carrying out any type of transaction with them.

The sanctions also freeze the assets of these companies in the United States.

Washington had already imposed collective sanctions on Burmese army leaders, who took power on February 1, after deposing civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and brutally repressing opposition protests, leaving hundreds dead.

The repression has displaced some 250,000 people, denounced the UN special rapporteur, Tom Andrews.

At least 738 people died and 3,300 were detained by the army in the crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup.

“Horrified to learn that the attacks carried out by the junta have already displaced about a quarter of a million Burmese,” Andrews tweeted on Wednesday. “The world must act immediately to respond to this humanitarian catastrophe.”

Aerial bombing

The Christian humanitarian organization Free Burma Rangers estimated last week that at least 24,000 civilians were displaced due to air and ground bombings carried out by the army in the southeastern state of Karen.

“Air bombing has ceased, but ground bombing has increased,” its director, David Eubank, told AFP.

Most of these displaced people are farmers who grow rice. The impossibility of taking care of their crops threatens to cause extreme hunger in the coming months, he warned.

Padoh Mann Mann, spokesman for a Karen National Union (KNU) brigade, one of the country’s ethnic factions, said on Wednesday that more than 2,000 people had sought refuge in Thailand and thousands more were displaced within the borders.

“They hide in the jungle near their villages,” he said.

A summit in the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is scheduled for Saturday in Jakarta to analyze the situation in Myanmar.

The Thai Foreign Ministry announced last week that the head of the junta, General Min Aung Hlaing, will participate in the special summit, which has sparked the revolt of human rights organizations.

“Min Aung Hlaing, who is subject to international sanctions for his role in military atrocities and the brutal repression of pro-democracy demonstrations, should not be welcome at an international meeting to examine a crisis it has provoked,” warned Brad Adams of Human Rights Watch.

Burmese authorities released independent journalist Ko Latt, who was detained a month ago in Naipyidau, the capital.

At least 70 journalists have been detained since the coup and 38 remain in detention, according to Reporting ASEAN.