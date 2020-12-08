US agency confirms 95% efficacy of Pfizer vaccine after 2nd dose

Pfizer and BioNTech applied for authorization for emergency use of the product in the US on November 20 Image: Disclosure

The United States Food and Drug Agency (FDA) confirmed that the experimental vaccine for covid-19 developed by the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer in partnership with the German BioNTech was 95% effective after the second dose, according to with the results of phase 3 clinical trials. In a preliminary analysis released today, the FDA points out that the companies provided adequate information to “guarantee the quality and consistency of the vaccine for the authorization of the product in the USA”.

The FDA staff will meet on Thursday, 10, to discuss whether it recommends using the immunizer in an emergency. If the group decides on Thursday for a positive recommendation, it may be a matter of days before the agency authorizes the use of the vaccine in the country.

In the analysis released on Tuesday, the FDA also confirmed that the immunizer worked regardless of the volunteer’s age, weight or race.

Pfizer BioNTech applied for authorization for emergency use of the product in the USA on November 20.

In the United Kingdom, vaccination with the two companies’ immunization started on Tuesday.