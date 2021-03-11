US and European countries congratulate progress towards ‘political solution’ in Libya

Libya’s transitional government, emerging from a process encouraged by the UN, won a vote of confidence from parliament on Wednesday so it can lead the country. Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

The United States and the main European countries involved in the Libyan dossier, as well as Egypt and Jordan, celebrated on Thursday (11) that the Libyan Parliament entered into a trust agreement with the new transitional government.

“It is an essential step towards the unification of Libyan institutions and a global political solution to the crisis,” stressed a statement by the foreign ministers of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy.

Antony Blinken, Dominic Raab, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Heiko Maas and Luigi di Maio also called on the Libyan authorities to “ensure a constructive and smooth transfer of all powers and responsibilities” to this Executive.

“All of this goes in the direction of progress towards Libya’s stability, security protection and sovereignty,” commented Egyptian Chancellor Sameh Shukri hours earlier, while Jordanian Ayman Safadi praised it as a “good step towards a solution” policy”.

Libya’s transitional government, emerging from a process encouraged by the UN, won a vote of confidence from parliament on Wednesday so it can lead the war-torn country until elections in December.

This government must now work to organize “free” elections on 24 December and “fully implement the ceasefire agreement of 23 October 2020”, “including the withdrawal of Libya from all foreign mercenaries and fighters”, according to the European and American ministers.

In chaos since the fall of Colonel Muammar Kadhaffi in 2011, Libya has been the scene of struggles and clashes of direct or indirect influence by several foreign powers.

In December, Libya had about 20,000 foreign mercenaries and military personnel, especially pro-Turkey fighters from Syria and Russian mercenaries, according to the UN.