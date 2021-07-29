US and Russia in discreet dialogue in Geneva to stabilize relations

Delegations of the United States and Russia continued this Wednesday, in Geneva, the dialogue initiated in the same city by the respective presidents, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, in June, to discuss strategic stability between the two powers.

The meeting, held behind closed doors and without the media, started early in the morning and is expected to last most of the day, according to the agency. France-Presse.

The delegations are headed by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Serguei Riabkov.

The North American representation in Geneva released two photos of the meeting, in one of which you can see Sherman and Riabkov touching elbows, the usual salute due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in front of a flag from each country.

The second image shows the two masked diplomats facing each other.

The day before, both parties calmed expectations around the meeting.

“Through this dialogue, we seek to lay the foundations for future control measures for weapons and risk reduction”, explained the State Department when announcing the meeting.

On Tuesday, Riabkov said the meeting should serve to “launch the process and analyze differences in depth, look for common areas of work and see where there are prospects” for progress.

“I wouldn’t set the bar of expectations too high”, warned, however, Riabkov, who also led negotiations on the renewal of the nuclear disarmament treaty, New START, with the administration of former President Donald Trump.

At that time, the two countries were unable to reach an agreement on the treaty, the only one that remains in force between the two great nuclear powers, as Trump’s government also wanted to bring China to the negotiating table, which it flatly refused.

According to the International Institute for Peace Studies (SIPRI), China will have more than 350 nuclear warheads, a number higher than France or the United Kingdom, but well below the 5,550 still active in the United States. and more than 6,257 from Russia.

With Biden’s arrival at the White House last January, the New START it was extended for five years, until 2026, but there are still several points of disagreement that should be addressed at this Wednesday’s meeting in Geneva.

Faced with the emergence of new weapons, including hypersonic weapons, Russia proposed to the US to broaden the agenda to include all offensive and defensive weapons, nuclear and conventional, capable of solving strategic challenges.

Russia has also proposed introducing a moratorium on the launch of short- and medium-range missiles in Europe.

THE Wednesday’s meeting it takes place amid tensions on multiple fronts between the two nations, with Washington threatening Moscow with action if Russia does not fight a wave of cyber attacks that US officials say largely originate in its territory.

Russia denies responsibility, but Putin praised Biden’s efforts to make relations more predictable.

But on Tuesday, the US President bluntly attacked his Russian counterpart and accused Moscow of once again working to influence US elections in the same way as the 2016 campaign.

“This is a flagrant violation of our sovereignty,” Biden accused, in a speech addressed to the secret services community.

Putin “has a real problem, he is the head of an economy that has nuclear weapons and oil wells and nothing else,” Biden said, adding: “That makes him even more dangerous in my opinion.”

At their historic June 16 summit, Biden and Putin had insisted on the need to talk to each other, stressing that even at the height of the Cold War, Moscow and Washington were in dialogue to avoid the worst.