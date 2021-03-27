Home World World US announces vaccination record: 3.4 million doses in one day
World

US announces vaccination record: 3.4 million doses in one day

By kenyan

The United States broke a vaccination record in a single day. Almost 3.4 million doses were administered against covid-19.

The announcement was made today, on the official profile of the White House covid response team. “Our work to increase the supply of vaccines, increase places to vaccinate, increase the number of vaccinators, and encourage states to expand eligibility is leading us to progress,” says the statement.

Yesterday, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, made another goal of vaccination. He said that, before taking office, he had established the fear of applying 100 million doses in the first 100 days of government, which was struck on the 58th. So now, the new goal is to reach 200 million vaccines applied in the same period previously established. “Let’s do this,” said Biden.

