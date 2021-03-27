US announces vaccination record: 3.4 million doses in one day

The United States broke a vaccination record in a single day. Almost 3.4 million doses were administered against covid-19.

The announcement was made today, on the official profile of the White House covid response team. “Our work to increase the supply of vaccines, increase places to vaccinate, increase the number of vaccinators, and encourage states to expand eligibility is leading us to progress,” says the statement.

Today, we set a new high for number of shots recorded administered at nearly 3.4 million.Our work to increase vaccine supply, increase places to get vaccinated, increase the number of vaccinators, and encourage states to expand eligibility is leading to progress. – White House COVID-19 Response Team (@WHCOVIDResponse) March 26, 2021

Yesterday, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, made another goal of vaccination. He said that, before taking office, he had established the fear of applying 100 million doses in the first 100 days of government, which was struck on the 58th. So now, the new goal is to reach 200 million vaccines applied in the same period previously established. “Let’s do this,” said Biden.

Before I took office, I set a big goal of 100 million shots in my first 100 days.We hit the goal on day 58.Now, I’m setting a new one: 200 million shots in my first 100 days.Let’s do this . – President Biden (@POTUS) March 25, 2021