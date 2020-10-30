Home World World US approves extradition to Japan of those involved in Carlos Ghosn's escape
World

US approves extradition to Japan of those involved in Carlos Ghosn’s escape

By kenyan

Carlos Ghosn Image: Disclosure

The United States has approved the extradition of a former Special Forces soldier and his son to Japan, for having helped the escape of auto entrepreneur Carlos Ghosn, although a judge today suspended the transfer.

Former Green Beret Michael Taylor and his son Peter were arrested in May in the Boston area due to a court order issued by Japan. A court document showed that Undersecretary of State Stephen Biegun accepted the Japanese request, pointing out that the State Department had considered the case “carefully and thoroughly”.

“I confirm that the decision to hand over the Taylor to Japan complies with applicable international obligations, as well as national statutes and regulations,” said the document, signed by State Department legal advisor Karen Johnson. But Indira Talwani, a Massachusetts federal judge, has suspended extradition to allow the court time to review the Taylor demand for the case to be examined.

Father and son said they received an email after 10 pm yesterday stating that they would be sent on a plane from Boston to Tokyo at 1 pm today. Both are accused of posing as musicians and having transported Ghosn on a private plane, inside a large black box used to transport audio equipment.

The Taylors, who work with Lebanese George-Antoine Zayek, argued that they would not have an impartial trial in Japan and would face “oppressive and punitive” actions in violation of the UN Convention against Torture.

The Taylor’s lawyers described the State Department’s decision as “arbitrary and capricious”, in addition to violating US law, as well as the United States’ extradition treaty with Japan. They said Tokyo had not provided sufficient evidence of the case.

A State Department spokesman did not give details of the decision and said he did not discuss pending extradition requests.

Related news

World

USA beats 90,000 cases of covid-19 for the first time in 24 hours

kenyan -
28.abr.2020 - Statue of the 'Fearless Girl', in New York (USA), wears a mask to 'protect' herself from the new...
Read more
World

Woman in labor stops and votes on her way to the US hospital

kenyan -
Woman in labor stopped to vote before going to the hospital in Florida Image: Reproduction / WKMG-TV ...
Read more
World

Maduro blames US and Colombia for ‘terrorist attack’ on refinery in Venezuela

kenyan -
17.jun.2020 - In mask, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, records a speech on television at the Miraflores Palace in...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Kenyan born Eugene Asira wows judges with ‘uliza kiatu’ performance at...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
A Kenyan born vocalist Eugene Asira has taken the internet by storm after a video of him performing a Swahili song at the Voice...
Read more

Brazilian among dead in attack on Nice basilica

World kenyan -
29.out.2020 - Authorities work at the site of a knife attack in Nice, France Image: Valery Hache / AFP ...
Read more

NTSA boss warns Subaru drivers (VIDEO)

News Connie Mukenyi -
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has put Subaru drivers on notice after the spike in road accidents in the country. Speaking on Wednesday...
Read more

Brazilian is one of the victims of the attack on the...

World kenyan -
Authorities work at the site of a knife attack in Nice, France Image: Valery Hache / AFP ...
Read more

Magoha warns schools against mass reopening

News Tracy Nabwile -
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has warned all schools against mass reopening. The CS pointed out that the government is yet to approve other...
Read more

Chinese to be deported over multi-million SGR scam

News Connie Mukenyi -
Three Chinese nationals are facing deportation after a Mombasa court found them guilty in a multi-million SGR scam. Edna Nyaloti, Mombasa Chief magistrate, on Wednesday...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke