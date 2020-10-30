US approves extradition to Japan of those involved in Carlos Ghosn’s escape

Carlos Ghosn Image: Disclosure

The United States has approved the extradition of a former Special Forces soldier and his son to Japan, for having helped the escape of auto entrepreneur Carlos Ghosn, although a judge today suspended the transfer.

Former Green Beret Michael Taylor and his son Peter were arrested in May in the Boston area due to a court order issued by Japan. A court document showed that Undersecretary of State Stephen Biegun accepted the Japanese request, pointing out that the State Department had considered the case “carefully and thoroughly”.

“I confirm that the decision to hand over the Taylor to Japan complies with applicable international obligations, as well as national statutes and regulations,” said the document, signed by State Department legal advisor Karen Johnson. But Indira Talwani, a Massachusetts federal judge, has suspended extradition to allow the court time to review the Taylor demand for the case to be examined.

Father and son said they received an email after 10 pm yesterday stating that they would be sent on a plane from Boston to Tokyo at 1 pm today. Both are accused of posing as musicians and having transported Ghosn on a private plane, inside a large black box used to transport audio equipment.

The Taylors, who work with Lebanese George-Antoine Zayek, argued that they would not have an impartial trial in Japan and would face “oppressive and punitive” actions in violation of the UN Convention against Torture.

The Taylor’s lawyers described the State Department’s decision as “arbitrary and capricious”, in addition to violating US law, as well as the United States’ extradition treaty with Japan. They said Tokyo had not provided sufficient evidence of the case.

A State Department spokesman did not give details of the decision and said he did not discuss pending extradition requests.