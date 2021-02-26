US attacks Iran-backed militia bases in Syria

Satellite photo shows aerial view of the Pentagon in Arlington, USA

The US Army attacked facilities in eastern Syria used by two Iranian-backed militias yesterday. According to the Pentagon, the action was a response to three recent rocket attacks on American troops in Iraq.

“Under the direction of President (Joe) Biden, American military forces carried out air strikes earlier this evening against the infrastructure used by Iranian-supported militia groups in eastern Syria,” said spokesman John Kirby in a statement. communicated.

“This offensive was authorized in response to the recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq, and the continuing threats to these personnel,” he added.

The United States had not blamed any group for the rocket incident, but blamed Iran. On February 16, however, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman denied in an interview with state news agency Mehr that the country had anything to do with the attacks.

The attack on the militias carried out yesterday is the first military action of the newly installed president Joe Biden. The spokesman said the president ordered the action after consulting with American allies.

The action comes amid negotiations on a nuclear treaty between the United States and Iran and military tension could disrupt the agreement between the two countries.

* With AFP