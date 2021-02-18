US braces for winter storm amid power cuts

US braces for winter storm amid power outages Image: Bronte Wittpenn / Austin American-Statesman / USA Today Network via Reuters

Millions of people were left without electricity on Wednesday (17) in Texas, the energy capital of the United States, and also faced water cuts when an unusual winter storm hit the southeast of the country.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued alerts and warnings to more than 100 million Americans in the central area of ​​the country.

The NWS indicated that the storm, as it moves northeast, would carry ice, hail and heavy snow to parts of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi, which could cause further power cuts and damage to trees, as well as making roads dangerous. .

The NWS added that the Arctic air mass was beginning to lose steam in this region, unaccustomed to the extreme cold, where temperatures are expected to remain freezing.

“Temperatures will remain between 20 and 35 ° F (1 and -6 ° C) below normal in the Central Plains, the Mississippi Valley and the bottom of the Great Lakes,” explained the NWS.

More than 20 winter storm-related deaths have been reported since the cold weather intensified last week.

Hundreds of thousands of residents of Houston’s Texas metropolis are suffering from power and water outages.

“The water pressure is very low,” tweeted Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Please don’t leave the tap running, to prevent the pipes from breaking.”

David Hernandez, 38, spent the night at a church in Houston with others who fled their homes.

“My car ran aground and I was trying to sleep in the car, but it was very cold,” said Hernandez. “The fluids in my car were turning to ice, so it was like sleeping in an ice box. I had to come here,” he explained. “I had no choice.”

Derrick Maxwell arrived at the church with his companion Ariel Edward, his baby and other family members. “It was too cold to stay home without food or water,” said Maxwell. “We couldn’t cook, that’s why we came here.”

Texas power companies implemented controlled blackouts to prevent grid overload when residents turned on the heating.

According to PowerOutage.us, more than 2.7 million users were left without power on Wednesday in Texas, the only one of the 48 continental states in the country that has its own independent power grid.

Almost a failed state

Beto O’Rourke, a former Democratic presidential candidate from Texas, told MSNBC that the situation is “worse than you hear.” “People spent days without electricity,” he added. “They are suffering,” he concluded.

“The energy capital of North America is not able to provide the energy needed to heat the homes of people living in this great state,” added O’Rourke. “We are close to being a failed state in Texas,” he commented.

Austin Energy, the local energy company in a city of 950,000, announced that nearly 200,000 people in the region were without electricity.

The company published the location of “heating centers” installed in schools in the region.

As companies struggle to restore power, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport resumed flights on Wednesday after a two-day break due to heavy snowfalls.

Jeff Zients, the response coordinator coronavirus of the White House, said the cold is affecting the delivery and distribution of vaccines against covid-19.

“There are parts of the country, including Texas, where vaccination sites are closed,” said Zients, asking the centers to extend their hours of work when they reopen.

So far, many climate-related deaths have been caused by traffic accidents, but Houston police reported that a woman and a girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning because they got into a car with the engine running inside a garage to keep warm. .

A man in Louisiana died from hitting his head after slipping on the ice, and a 10-year-old boy from Tennessee lost his life when he and his six-year-old sister fell into the ice that covered the surface of a lake on Sunday.

The winter storm also spawned at least four tornadoes, according to Weather.com, including one off the coast of North Carolina on Monday night, which killed at least three people and injured ten others.

On the other side of the southern border, Mexican authorities said six people died of cold.