US breaks new record of covid-19 cases in 24 hours; total exceeds 14 million

Cyclists ride wearing a mask through Times Square in New York Image: Noam Galai / Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DECEMBER 4 (ANSA) – The United States beat a new daily record of cases of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus and recorded 217,664 contagions yesterday, according to monitoring by John Hopkins University. Also yesterday, 2,879 deaths were recorded. A day earlier, the country had already broken a record of deaths for a 24-hour period, with 3,157 victims. To date, the United States accounts for nearly 14.1 million cases and about 276,400 deaths in the pandemic.

This represents about 20% of the contagions and deaths registered worldwide, although the United States has about 4% of the planet’s population.

In addition, the country accounts for just over 100 thousand patients currently hospitalized with covid-19, the highest number ever recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since being defeated by Joe Biden in the November 3 elections, President Donald Trump no longer talks about fighting the new coronavirus nor does it announce measures to control contagion or protect the economy.

His statements over the past month have focused on denouncing alleged fraud in the electoral process, although he has so far provided no indication of his accusations.