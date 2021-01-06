US Capitol building evacuated after bomb threat

5. Jan.2020 – Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in Washington to protest the election results Image: Saull Loeb / AFP

Two Capitol buildings in the United States were evacuated due to an alleged bomb threat. Protesters are also trying to invade the US Congress, which is expected to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory today.

According to information from Fox News, several suspicious packages were found by police around the Cannon House Office and the Madison Library of Congress Building.

In social networks, Republican Nancy Mace shared a video of protesters clashing with Capitol Police. “This is wrong. We are not like that. I am heartbroken for our nation today.”

Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police.This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today. pic.twitter.com/jC9P0YfSLQ – Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 6, 2021