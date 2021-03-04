US Capitol Police ask National Guard to stay for two more months

National Guard troops were deployed to the Capitol after the January 6 attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump Image: Brandon Bell / Reuters

US Capitol Police have asked the Pentagon to extend the nation’s National Guard mission to protect the US Capitol for another two months, a Defense Department official told Reuters on Thursday.

National Guard troops were deployed to the Capitol after the January 6 attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump, and tall fences were erected to widen the security perimeter.

There are currently about 5,200 National Guard soldiers around the building. The mission was due to end on March 12.

“We should have them around as long as they are needed,” Nancy Pelosi, president of the Chamber of Deputies, told reporters at her weekly news conference.

She also said that retired Lieutenant General Russel Honoré had submitted preliminary recommendations for long-term security improvements at the Capitol complex.

Pelosi gave no details, but said that Congress will have to review them and make decisions “about what is feasible”. Congress would have to approve emergency funding to implement such plans, said the president of the legislature.

The Defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Capitol Police request had been received by the Pentagon and would be examined, and said it was highly likely to be approved.

* Additional reporting by Richard Cowan