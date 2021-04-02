US captures most immigrants in two decades on the border with Mexico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US officials captured more than 171,000 immigrants on the Mexican border in March, according to preliminary data shared with Reuters, the highest monthly number in two decades and the latest sign of growing humanitarian challenges in the past. President Joe Biden.

The preliminary total of arrests in March at the U.S. border with Mexico represents the highest monthly rate since April 2000, when patrol officers captured more than 180,000 immigrants.

The total includes about 19,000 immigrant children without companions and 53,000 family members traveling together, the figures show. Adults alone account for almost 99,000 of the total.

The Biden government has found it difficult to house unaccompanied newly arrived children, who are exempt from deportation under a health order against the Covid-19 pandemic known as Title 42.

Children are being held in crowded border posts and data and information processing centers for days.