US congratulates Bolivia's elected president and 'hopes to work' with new government

Projection points to Luis Arce’s victory in the first round of Bolivia’s presidential elections Image: Getty Images

Washington, 19 Oct 2020 (AFP) – The government of American President Donald Trump, greeted on Monday (19) the political godson of ex-president Evo Morales, Luis Arce, recognizing him as the winner of the elections in Bolivia and said he was willing to work with the new authorities of the Andean country.

“We congratulate the elected president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, and the elected vice president, David Choquehuanca. The president Trump and the United States looks forward to working with the elected Bolivian government in the shared interests of our citizens, “said the head of American diplomacy for Latin America, Michael Kozak.

