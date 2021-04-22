US couple try to break into mansion to celebrate their wedding

Miami, 22 April 2021 (AFP) – A couple from Florida organized their wedding in a multimillion-dollar mansion with swimming pools and tennis courts, but on their wedding day, something unexpected happened: the owner was at home and had no idea of ​​the party’s plans.

Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones, referring to themselves as “the royal couple”, invited their whole family to the wedding in the “house of their dreams”, a palatial mansion with nine bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, cinema, bar and other luxuries , in Southwest Ranches, a wealthy suburb near Miami, reported the local newspaper Sun Sentinel on Wednesday.

The owner, Nathan Finkel, met the groom, Courtney Wilson, and someone else at his door on Saturday morning, with the intention of organizing the wedding.

“There are people breaking into my property,” Finkel told the 911 emergency telephone operator, according to the newspaper. “They say they’re getting married here and that it’s a message from God. I don’t know what’s going on. I just want it to end.”

The police arrived and encouraged them to leave, without making any arrests. Neither the “royal couple” nor any of their guests were able to enter.

As the $ 5.7 million mansion is for sale, fiancé Wilson has visited it several times, taking pictures and pretending to be interested in buying it.

“The man thought the house was empty and didn’t realize that Nathan lived on the property, but in another residence,” explained lawyer Keith Poliakoff.

The couple posted their love story on a website that was no longer available on Thursday. According to the newspaper, which had access to the page, Wilson and Jones met at school and reconnected 30 years later.