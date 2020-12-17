US doctor has been working without a break since March to fight covid-19

Joseph Varon has been working every day since March, sleeping an average of three hours between days to help fight the new coronavirus pandemic Image: Go Nakamura / Getty Images

Joseph Varon, a 58-year-old doctor, has made international headlines in recent days. Since March, he has been working every day to fight the pandemic of the new coronavirus. To date, there are 273 days without breaks.

Between one day and another at work, Varon sleeps an average of three hours. Head of his department at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, he leads a team that takes care of a unit with an average of 45 patients.

The team, of course, is exhausted. But he does not die.

“This is what I should do,” said the doctor, born in Mexico City, in an interview published by The Washington Post newspaper last weekend.

In this final stretch of 2020, Varon and other doctors have been working to research and develop protocols for the prevention and treatment of covid-19. Using substances such as anticoagulants and ascorbic acid, the team has been achieving better results to reduce the number of intubated patients, for example.

“This is a war situation, in which you don’t expect the next bomb to hit you. Instead, you take whatever is available and face it,” he said. “You don’t sit and wait for the cure to fall from the sky.”

‘If I don’t, nobody will’

Throughout his career, Varon has gone through several situations of wear. In 1985, for example, he was part of the team at a Mexico City hospital that was hit by an 8.1-degree earthquake on the Richter Scale.

Nothing that worries him as much as the new coronavirus pandemic, which he calls “AIDS short-term. “” I’ve seen disasters in front of me all my life, “he said.” The only thing that scared me was the corona. “

Even on days when he receives six patients in an hour, Joseph Varon says he does not think about resting right now.

“I didn’t even take a day off because I have to take care of these patients. If I don’t do it, no one will,” argues the doctor, who says the wife fears for a stroke or a stroke. heart attack during work.

hug

Throughout this period, Varon became a household name and gained prominence in the press. In November, he was working on his 252th consecutive day when he saw a disturbed elderly man in the ICU of covid-19.

Varon’s comforting embrace of the white-haired man on Thanksgiving Day was captured by a photographer for Getty Images and went viral around the world.

Varon told CNN that he was entering the ICU for covid when he saw the patient “out of bed and trying to leave the room”.

Image in which a doctor embraces an elderly patient who wanted to see his wife during the covid-19 pandemic gained prominence around the world Image: Go Nakamura / Getty Images

“And he’s crying,” said Varon. “So, I approach him and (ask): ‘Why are you crying?'”

“And the man said, ‘I want to be with my wife.’ So I just hold him and hug him,” said Varon. “I was feeling very sorry for him. I was feeling very sad, just like him.”

“He suddenly felt better and stopped crying,” Varon told CNN.

“I don’t know why I didn’t fall apart,” said the doctor. “My nurses cry in the middle of the day”.

Varon said isolation in the covid unit is difficult for many patients, especially the elderly.

“You can imagine,” he said. “You are inside a room where people arrive in space suits.”

“When you are elderly it is more difficult because you are alone,” he said. “Some cry. Some try to escape,” he said. “We actually had someone who tried to escape through a window the other day.”

Precautions

Varon also brought a message to people who are not taking precautions in the midst of the pandemic.

“People are in bars, restaurants, shopping malls,” said the doctor. “It’s crazy. People don’t listen and then they go to my ICU”.

“What people need to know is that I don’t want to have to hug them. They need to do the basic things – keep social distance, wear masks, wash their hands and avoid going to places where there are a lot of people,” he said.

“If people did that, health professionals like me could rest,” he concluded.