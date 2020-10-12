Home World World US elections: how a campaign video opened a new crisis between Trump...
US elections: how a campaign video opened a new crisis between Trump and the White House chief scientist

In advertising Fauci seems to be praising Trumpbut he is talking about his own work Image: Reuters
Anthony Fauci appears to be praising Donald Trump, but he is talking about his own work.

United States government chief scientist Anthony Fauci said a clip of his was used in an advertisement for President Donald’s election campaign Trump in a “deceptive” way.

Fauci is quoted as saying that “he does not imagine that anyone could do more” in the fight against covid-19. In the ad, he appears to be referring specifically to the president Trump.

But Fauci, who came into conflict with Trump even before the pandemic, he was actually talking about himself and other government officials.

The infectious disease expert said he had never publicly endorsed any political candidate.

The controversy arises when the president Trump returns to the campaign this week, just two days after his doctors gave him permission to resume public events. Trump had covid-19 and spent the last few days on treatment.

He faces Democrat Joe Biden in the November 3 election.

What happened now?

The 30-second campaign ad states that “the president Trump is recovering from coronavirus, and America too “, before playing a Fauci clip.

Fauci’s video comes from an interview the epidemiologist gave to Fox News in March.

The full quote from Fauci in this interview is: “I have been devoting almost all of my time to this. I’m in the White House practically every day with the task force. It’s every single day. someone could be doing more “.

The chief scientist said in a statement on Sunday: “The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad [como é conhecido o Partido Republicano] were taken out of the context of a broader statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials. “

“In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly supported any political candidate.”

The campaign Trump defended the ad.

Spokesperson Tim Murtaugh said: “These are Dr. Fauci’s own words. The video is from an interview broadcast nationally on television in which Dr. Fauci praised the work of the administration Trump. The words spoken are precise and directly from Dr. Fauci’s mouth “.

trumpbbc - Epa / Ken Cedeno - Epa / Ken Cedeno
Trump resumes his electoral campaign after healing from covid-19 Image: Epa / Ken Cedeno

Fauci and Trump have you fallen out before?

The doctor has been a key member of the White House task force against coronavirus, but this year he has had to clarify or question some of the president’s statements about the pandemic.

In April, Trump retweeted a hashtag #FireFauci, which asked the doctor to resign, but then insisted that Fauci was doing a great job.

The doctor said the United States should have taken faster and more comprehensive steps in the beginning of the pandemic, and was on opposite sides of Trump on issues such as the reopening of schools.

Fauci also criticized the White House for hosting a meeting last month that would have triggered an outbreak of covid-19.

He said the event at the White House’s Rose Garden on September 26, held to reveal the president’s nominee Trump for the Supreme Court, it was a “super-spreading” event of the virus. At least 11 people who attended later tested positive for coronavirus.

At least 34 White House advisers and other contacts have tested positive for covid-19 recently, according to the American press, many of them linked to the September 26 event.

What Trump said?

The president Trump he defended the use of Fauci’s clip, tweeting: “These are in fact Dr. Fauci’s own words. We did a ‘phenomenal’ job, according to some governors.”

Generally, Trump expressed skepticism about measures such as masks and blockades to combat the spread of covid-19, which has killed more than 213,000 people in the United States.

The president, who tested positive on October 1 and was hospitalized for three days with the virus, said on Sunday that his current diagnosis for covid-19 is “totally negative”, although neither he nor the White House doctors have confirmed it. .

Trump says he is immune now. He said in an interview that the length of his alleged immunity “may be a long time or it may be a short time”. He also tweeted that “it means that I cannot pass or receive” the virus.

But that statement was not without criticism. Twitter warned that the message from Trump it may be “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information”.

Doctors are still unsure of the level of immunity that a former covid-19 patient has.

Trump resumes his campaign in full force on Monday with a large rally in Sanford, Florida, before heading to Pennsylvania and Iowa.

These are the main states in your campaign, because they can decide the election.

Research suggests that Biden has a one-digit advantage over Trump, and an ABC News / Ipsos survey found that only 35% of Americans approve as Trump dealt with the crisis.

However, races in these decisive states tend to be much more disputed

Another factor this year is the postal vote. There must be a lot more people voting by mail because of covid-19, and Trump has regularly cited the possibility of electoral fraud, although the Electoral Commission says there is no basis for fear of this.

What has the Biden campaign been up to?

Democrats are focusing too much on covid-19.

In a tweet on Sunday, Biden said, “In January, I said that the president Trump he was the worst possible leader to deal with a public health crisis. And everything we’ve been through in the months since has proven that to be true. “

Biden’s team also regularly published the candidate’s coronavirus test results in an attempt to highlight the lack of information about Trump in the White House.

Biden heads to Ohio on Monday, with events in Toledo and Cincinnati. Trump won the state by eight points in 2016, but opinion polls suggest the dispute will be fierce this time.

The Democratic campaign is also spending far more than Republicans on electioneering – almost twice as much.

