US elections: how a campaign video opened a new crisis between Trump and the White House chief scientist

In advertising Fauci seems to be praising Trumpbut he is talking about his own work Image: Reuters

Anthony Fauci appears to be praising Donald Trump, but he is talking about his own work.

United States government chief scientist Anthony Fauci said a clip of his was used in an advertisement for President Donald’s election campaign Trump in a “deceptive” way.

Fauci is quoted as saying that “he does not imagine that anyone could do more” in the fight against covid-19. In the ad, he appears to be referring specifically to the president Trump.

But Fauci, who came into conflict with Trump even before the pandemic, he was actually talking about himself and other government officials.

The infectious disease expert said he had never publicly endorsed any political candidate.

The controversy arises when the president Trump returns to the campaign this week, just two days after his doctors gave him permission to resume public events. Trump had covid-19 and spent the last few days on treatment.

He faces Democrat Joe Biden in the November 3 election.

What happened now?

The 30-second campaign ad states that “the president Trump is recovering from coronavirus, and America too “, before playing a Fauci clip.

Fauci’s video comes from an interview the epidemiologist gave to Fox News in March.

The full quote from Fauci in this interview is: “I have been devoting almost all of my time to this. I’m in the White House practically every day with the task force. It’s every single day. someone could be doing more “.

The chief scientist said in a statement on Sunday: “The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad [como é conhecido o Partido Republicano] were taken out of the context of a broader statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials. “

“In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly supported any political candidate.”

The campaign Trump defended the ad.

Spokesperson Tim Murtaugh said: “These are Dr. Fauci’s own words. The video is from an interview broadcast nationally on television in which Dr. Fauci praised the work of the administration Trump. The words spoken are precise and directly from Dr. Fauci’s mouth “.