US forces rescue American kidnapped in Nigeria; Trump celebrates

By Idrees Ali

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – United States special forces rescued an American citizen who had been kidnapped by armed men in an operation on Saturday in northern Nigeria, US officials said.

The forces, which include Navy Seals, rescued Philip Walton, 27, who had been kidnapped on Tuesday from his home in neighboring Niger, said two US officials on condition of anonymity, adding that no US soldier got hurt.

A diplomatic source in Niger said Walton is now at the US ambassador’s residence in Niamey.

“Big win for our elite US Special Forces today,” wrote the president Donald Trump on twitter.

