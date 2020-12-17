US has daily record of more than 3,700 deaths and 250,000 cases of covid-19

Structure of the coronavirus, which has already killed thousands of people worldwide Image: Reproduction

The United States today recorded more than 3,700 deaths and 250,000 cases of covid-19 in the past 24 hours, a double record since the start of the pandemic, according to official data from Johns Hopkins University.

The country has seen impressive growth in the number of infections in the past month. Currently, about 113,000 people are hospitalized because of the virus, according to data from the Department of Health.

The United States recorded 3,784 deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the AFP balance sheet based on Johns Hopkins figures.

It is the third time that the United States has overcome the barrier of 3,000 daily deaths in a week. The previous 24-hour record was April, during the hardest part of the first wave of the pandemic.

Health officials expected an outbreak of cases after the Thanksgiving holiday celebrations three weeks ago.

The immense vaccination campaign launched on Monday in the United States, with the first injections of the product created by Pfizer / BioNTech, will not be able to stop the current wave of contamination, according to experts, since it is necessary that most of the population is immunized for this to happen, which will take months.