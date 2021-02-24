US House plans to vote on covid-19 aid bill on Friday

Archive – Approving more relief to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic is a top priority for Democratic President Joe Biden Image: Saul Loeb / AFP

The US House of Representatives on Friday will vote on legislation to provide $ 1.9 trillion in new aid in response to the coronavirus, said Representative Steny Hoyer, the House’s second leading Democrat.

“The American people strongly support this bill and we are moving quickly to see it enacted as a law,” Hoyer said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The House Budget Committee approved the measure on Monday. Approving more relief to ease the economic effects of the pandemic is a top priority for Democratic President Joe Biden.

The broad package aims to stimulate the United States’ economy and carry out Biden’s proposals to provide additional money for vaccines against Covid-19 and other medical equipment.