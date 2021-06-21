US invites North Korea to resume dialogue on nuclear weapons

The United States (USA), South Korea and Japan this Monday invited Pyongyang to resume the dialogue on nuclear weapons in the Korean peninsula, after the North Korean leader announced he was preparing for negotiations or a confrontation .

“We continue to expect the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to respond positively to our approach and our offer to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions,” the US special envoy to the North Korea, Sung Kim, quoted by the agency Portuguese.

Sung Kim met in Seoul with the head of South Korean nuclear talks, Noh Kyu-duk, and Japan’s Foreign Ministry Director General for Asia and Oceania, Takehiro Funakoshi, to address the latest statements by the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who called for North Korea’s preparation “for both dialogue and confrontation” with Washington.

This was the first time the North Korean leader showed his willingness to dialogue with the US since the arrival of US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Despite the proposed dialogue, Sung Kim assured that Biden would continue to apply United Nations Security Council (UN) resolutions “to address the threat that the DPRK poses to the international community”, and warned other countries to do the same.

The diplomat has been in the South Korean capital since Saturday on a five-day visit to coordinate positions with South Korea and Japan regarding Pyongyang.

The three countries agreed at the meeting to continue to cooperate to achieve substantial progress towards a complete denuclearization the Korean peninsula and the application of permanent peace in the territory, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea said in a statement.

North Korea, which is more isolated than usual due to the country’s restrictive measures to combat the covid-19 pandemic, has not responded, at least publicly, to Washington’s requests to resume denuclearization talks since February.

Noh Kyu-duk showed interest in continuing negotiations between the countries involved to establish beneficial relations between the four countries.

Pyongyang and Washington staged a historic rapprochement in 2018 with then US President Donald Trump, which was interrupted early the following year due to disagreement over the process of North Korea’s disarmament.

With friction between the US and the Asian country re-established, diplomatic relations between North Korea and South Korea have started to deteriorate as the US is Seoul’s main military partner, which Pyongyang sees as a threat.