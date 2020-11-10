Home World World US may start distributing vaccine against covid-19 before the end of the...
US may start distributing vaccine against covid-19 before the end of the year, says Fauci

By kenyan
Anthony Fauci in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases of the United States, Anthony Fauci, today welcomed the news about the vaccine against coronavirus developed by Pfizer as “a breakthrough”, and said the United States may have doses ready to be administered to people before the end of the year.

In an interview with CNN, Fauci said he believed he would remain in his current role for the time being, and said he had no intention of stepping down.

The president Donald Trump, who has been trying to contest his apparent defeat in last week’s presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden in court, has publicly criticized Fauci and has not spoken to the country’s top infectious disease official since the beginning of October, according to Fauci.

Fauci’s speech occurs on the day that two pharmaceutical giants – the American Pfizer and the German BioNTech – announced that the vaccine they develop against covid-19 is at least 90% effective, according to data from companies that have not yet been reviewed. independently.

