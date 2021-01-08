US mayor says he talked to military commander about containing Trump

US House of Representatives President Nancy Pelosi during a press conference at the US Congress building in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said today that she spoke to the country’s top military commander about taking precautions to ensure that President Donald Trump does not initiate hostilities or order a nuclear attack in his last two weeks. in charge.

“This morning I spoke with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, to discuss the precautions available to prevent an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing launch codes and ordering a nuclear attack,” said the Democratic leader in Congress.

“The situation of this unbalanced president could not be more dangerous and we must do everything we can to protect the American people from his attack on our country and our democracy,” Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues.