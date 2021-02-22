US nears 500,000 covid-19 deaths Image: OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

The United States on Monday approached the astonishing milestone of 500,000 deaths from Covid-19 just over a year since the AIDS pandemic. coronavirus made its first known victims in the country in Santa Clara County, California.

The US had recorded more than 28 million cases of Covid-19 and 499,510 lives lost as of Monday morning, according to a Reuters count based on public health data, although daily deaths and hospitalizations have retreated to its lowest level since before Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

About 19% of the global total of coronavirus deaths occurred in the USA, a disproportionate figure considering that the nation is only home to 4% of the world population.

“These numbers are staggering,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief infectious disease adviser to the president, Joe Biden, on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.” “If you look historically, we are doing worse than almost any country, and we are a highly developed and wealthy country.”

Poor US performance reflects the absence of a unified national reaction last year, when former President Donald Trump’s government practically left states on their own in the face of the biggest public health crisis in a century and the president clashed with their own health specialists frequently.