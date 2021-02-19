US officially returns to Paris climate agreement

Scientists hailed the return of the U.S., which became official 30 days after Biden ordered the measure. Image: Saul Loeb / AFP

The United States has officially reinstated the Paris Climate Agreement today, reinvigorating the global fight against climate change while President Joe Biden’s government plans drastic cuts in greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades.

Foreign scientists and diplomats welcomed the US’s return to the treaty, which became official 30 days after Biden ordered the measure on his first day in office.

Since almost 200 countries signed the 2015 pact to prevent catastrophic climate change, the United States has been the only one to leave. Former U.S. President Donald Trump took the action, claiming that climate action would be too expensive.

US climate envoy, John Kerry, will participate in virtual events today to mark the return of the US to the agreement, appearing on them with names like António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, and Michael Bloomberg, envoy for the UN climate ambition.

Biden promised to chart a route to zero US emissions by 2050. Scientists said this target is in line with what is needed, but also emphasized that global emissions need to be halved by 2030 to avoid the most devastating impacts of global warming. .

Kerry and Biden’s domestic climate advisor, Gina McCarthy, are drafting new regulations and incentives aimed at accelerating clean energy production and the transition from fossil fuels.

These measures will form the backbone of Washington’s next emissions reduction target, or Nationally Determined Contribution, announced ahead of a global climate summit of leaders that Biden will chair on April 22. The next UN climate conference will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

Biden has also signed more than a dozen decrees related to climate change and has mobilized all federal agencies to help shape the government’s reaction.

Despite enthusiasm for the US’s return to global negotiations, climate negotiators say the road ahead will not be easy.

Biden’s climate goals face political challenges in the United States, such as opposition from fossil fuel companies and some concern from foreign leaders about the American turnarounds in the climate guidelines.