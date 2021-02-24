US patience with Iran to resume talks on nuclear pact ‘is not unlimited’

United States President-elect Joe Biden follows Vice President Kamala Harris’ speech in Wilmington, Delaware Image: Roberto Schmidt / AFP

The United States’ patience with Iran to return to discussions on the 2015 nuclear deal is not unlimited, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.

Iran has not yet formally responded to a proposal made last week by the United States to talk to Iran at a joint meeting with the countries that negotiated the agreement.

Asked in a press statement whether there would be an expiration date for the proposal, Price said Iran’s measures to keep it from complying with the nuclear activity restrictions stipulated in the 2015 agreement made the issue an “urgent challenge” for the United States .

“Our patience is not unlimited, but we believe, and the president has been clear on that (…) that the most efficient way to ensure that Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon is through diplomacy,” said Price.