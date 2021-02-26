US prevents Venezuelan opposition MP from entering the country

16.May.18 – Candidate Javier Bertucci in Carabobo Image: Boris Vergara / Xinhua

US authorities have prevented a Venezuelan deputy, a member of the new parliament controlled by Chavism and whom Washington does not recognize, from entering the country, the legislator himself said on Thursday.

Evangelical pastor Javier Bertucci is one of the opposition deputies in the National Assembly elected on December 6, after dissociating himself from the boycott that Juan Guaidó led against the legislative election with the support of the United States.

Washington recognizes Guaidó as the president in charge of Venezuela.

The deputy was detained at Miami airport on Tuesday for about 15 hours and then boarded a flight to the Dominican Republic to make the connection back to his country.

“I did not try to enter as a deputy, as a politician, but as an ordinary person, in response to invitations made to me by multilateral organizations regarding humanitarian aid programs for Venezuela,” the parliamentarian explained to AFP from his home in Valencia (central Venezuela) ).

“It is an affront. The United States, as a country of law, cannot afford these abuses,” he added.

Bertucci says federal agents have accused him of being “an agent of the government” of Nicolás Maduro, whom Washington considers a “dictator”. “It was a hostile interrogation and I was offended,” he said.

The deputy arrived at Miami airport at 5:30 pm local time (7:30 pm Brasília time) and stayed there until 8:30 am the next day (10:30 am Brasília time).

His family, who accompanied him, were also detained, but were finally allowed to enter the United States. The legislator guaranteed that he did not use a diplomatic passport and that he has a US visa for more than 20 years.

“I was confined in a kind of dungeon (for three hours) without committing any type of crime other than trying to enter the United States to do humanitarian aid plumbing meetings,” he said, before guaranteeing that he would seek to contact the State Department. American.

Bertucci, who faced Maduro as a presidential candidate in 2018 and claims to be part of a “non-radical” opposition, gave no details about the organizations he would meet on American soil.

Without the recognition of the United States, the European Union and several Latin American countries and considered fraudulent by most of the opposition, the December 6 elections gave the dissident opposition only 21 of 277 seats in the Venezuelan Parliament. The rest went to the Maduro government coalition.

US immigration officials have yet to respond to AFP’s request for comment.