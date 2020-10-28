Home World World US public broadcaster fears interference after appointment of director linked to Trump
World

US public broadcaster fears interference after appointment of director linked to Trump

By kenyan

The Republican Donald Trump faces Democratic rival Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential election Image: Justin Sillivan / Getty Images / AFP

Washington, Oct 27, 2020 (AFP) – The person in charge of the public broadcasting platform of the United States Voice of America pledged on Tuesday (27) to defend journalistic independence in the face of threats of interference from the president’s government. Donald Trump.

“We will not overcome the enemies of the United States in the ideological war if we reproduce the worst of public means,” wrote Elez Biberaj in a message addressed to his teams.

Voice of America (VOA), the American equivalent of BBC World Service or Radio France Internationale, has long been a model “of the way a free society treats journalists,” according to Biberaj.

But the recent appointment of Michael Pack, a director close to Donald Trump, at the head of the body that controls public broadcasting, the Global Media Agency [USAGM, na sigla em inglês], generates fear for its independence.

Pack said in a statement on Monday that “it must be able to ensure that the agency responds to the ‘general foreign policy objectives’ of the United States, as set by the president.”

This director of movies documentaries, who collaborated with the former TrumpSteve Bannon wants to break the barrier that prevented any intervention by the USAGM management in the content of the media he oversees.

Regular criticisms of Trump the American press did not spare Voice of America, which the White House especially accuses of spreading Chinese “propaganda” about the covid-19 pandemic.

