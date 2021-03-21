US reaches 124.5 million vaccines applied against Covid-19

21.20.2020 – President Joe Biden receives vaccine against covid-19 in Delaware, USA Image: JOSHUA ROBERTS / AFP

The United States administered 124,481,412 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 until Sunday morning, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Counting considers vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer / BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson, the agency said. The Center has not yet updated how many doses have been distributed.

According to the count published on March 20, the agency had applied 121,441,497 doses of the vaccine and distributed 156,734,555 doses.

The agency said 81,415,769 people had received at least the first dose and 44,141,228 people had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

A total of 7,662,913 doses of vaccine have been applied in long-term care homes, the agency said.