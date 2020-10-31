Home World World US records highest number of new covid cases since pandemic began
World

US records highest number of new covid cases since pandemic began

By kenyan

Michael Neel, funeral director at All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the US flag in the coffin of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of coronavirus disease in a ward. in Denver, Colorado, USA Image: RICK WILKING / REUTERS

The United States registered on Friday (30) more than 94 thousand new cases of the new coronavirus in 24 hours, the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University count.

The country, which is experiencing a resurgence of the epidemic, registered 94,125 new cases at 8:30 pm local time (9:30 pm Brasília time), according to university figures, constantly updated. The United States also registered 919 new deaths.

The record occurs four days before the American presidential elections, scheduled for next Tuesday (3), between the Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. The two have fought an intense dispute mainly regarding the fight against the disease.

The United States is the country most affected by the pandemic worldwide. The country, which has been experiencing a resurgence of the epidemic since mid-October, totaled 9,036,678 cases, against 8,088,851 in India and 5,494,376 in Brazil, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

