US runs for UN Human Rights Council

Announcement confirms that President Joe Biden wants to put the country back on board Image: Denis Balibouse / Reuters

GENEVA, FEB 25 (ANSA) – The United States will apply for a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday night (24). “I am happy to communicate that the United States will apply for a seat on the Human Rights Council for the 2022-2024 triennium. We humbly ask for the support of all United Nations member states in our attempt to return to that body, “said Blinken during a virtual board meeting. The announcement confirms a recent speech by Blinken during a group meeting, as an observer, that President Joe Biden wanted to put the country back on board. However, the head of US diplomacy again defended a reform of the Council and said that his country “intends to do this knowing that the most effective way” is with the US “present at the table” and using “all the weight of its diplomatic leadership” .The Americans left the Hu Rights Council in June 2018, under the presidency of Donald Trump, who justified his departure by saying that the group was flawed in acting with punishments against countries like Russia and China and that it was very “turned” to Israel. formed by 47 member states elected by the assembly every three years.