US says Saudi prince ‘approved’ murder of journalist in Istanbul

Friends of Jamal Khashoggi hold photos two years after the death of the journalist Image: Ozan KOSE / AFP

The United States first accused Saudi prince Mohamed bin Salman of approving the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but did not announce any direct sanctions against the heir.

Prince Mohamed, heir to King Salman and de facto ruler of the kingdom, “approved an operation in Istanbul to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi”.

Khashoggi was a journalist critical of the kingdom, who settled in the United States after falling out of favor with the Crown Prince. In October 2018, he entered the Saudi consort in Istanbul to apply for a certificate to marry his bride.

According to Turkish authorities, he was murdered at the diplomatic headquarters on 2 October by a squad of 15 Saudis who first strangled him and then dismembered his body. His remains were never found.

The report, two years ago, was released on Friday in part by President Joe Biden’s government. The report highlights that given the influence of the Crown Prince, it is “highly unlikely” that the journalist’s murder would take place without a green light on his part.

“The Crown Prince sees Khashoggi as a threat to the kingdom and has generally supported the use of violent measures to silence him,” the report said.

Following the suspension of secrecy, the United States announced sanctions against 76 Saudis in connection with the death of Khashoggi, who was a contributor to The Washington Post, and announced that it would ban people who threaten dissidents in their home countries from entering the country.

The head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken, clarified that his country is not looking for a break with Saudi Arabia, but wants to “recalibrate” the relationship.

The report was published after a telephone conversation between Biden and King Salman, after the White House indicated that the president will have the monarch as the interlocutor and not his heir. In the conversation, Biden highlighted the commitment to “help Saudi Arabia defend its territory against attacks by Iranian allied groups”, but also reaffirmed the importance his country attaches to human rights.

Riyadh rejected the declassified document and said it contained “inaccurate information and conclusions”.

– An unfortunate encounter – The experienced 59-year-old journalist lived in Virginia, but was informed by Saudi officials that he would have to go to the Istanbul consulate if he wanted to obtain a series of documents to marry his Turkish bride, Hatice Cengiz. There, he was murdered by a squad commanded by a former adviser to Prince Mohamed’s close, Saud al Qahtani.

A month after the murder, the CIA concluded with great confidence that the Crown Prince had ordered the murder, according to The Washington Post.

However, the then Donald Trump government, which was determined to maintain close ties with Riyadh, refused to publicly hold the Saudi leader public, despite calling for punishment of those responsible.

The report indicates that 15 people were sent to Turkey for the operation against Khashoggi, including members of the elite guard for the protection of Prince Mohamed, the rapid intervention brigade. The United States on Friday announced sanctions against that brigade.

Democrat Bob Menéndez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, highlighted the publication of the report and said he hoped this would be “a first step” and that the US government would take “concrete steps to hold the prince personally accountable. “.

– ‘A parody of justice’ – Few observers believe that such a murder could have taken place without the consent of Prince Mohamed, since the ruler arrested several critics and factions of his own family.

Under strong pressure from the United States and the international community, the Saudi government brought some of the perpetrators to justice.

In the process behind closed doors, two senior officials considered to be mentors were exonerated: Qahtani and the then deputy director of intelligence services Ahmad al Asiri. Both are part of the prince’s most intimate circle and on Friday the United States announced sanctions against Asiri.

Five people who have not been identified have been sentenced to death and three others have been subject to harsh prison terms. But nine months later, the death sentences were replaced by 20-year prison terms.

Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders described the process as a “parody of justice”.