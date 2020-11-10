US Secretary of Justice Authorizes Election Investigation

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, at the White House, on election day; Republican has been contesting the result that gave Biden victory Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, will continue on Tuesday with legal challenges to the outcome of last week’s presidential election, and US Secretary of Justice William Barr has directed federal prosecutors to investigate any “substantial” allegations of electoral irregularities.

Barr’s directive to prosecutors led the government’s top lawyer in charge of electoral fraud investigations to resign in protest, and came days after attacks on the integrity of the election by Trump and Republican allies, who alleged widespread electoral fraud without providing evidence.

Trump did not admit his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden, who on Saturday won more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the US Presidency.

The campaign team from Trump initiated several lawsuits in court arguing that the election results were rigged. Judges have already ruled out actions in Michigan and Georgia, and experts say legal efforts to Trump have little chance of changing the outcome of the election.

On Monday, Barr told prosecutors that “capricious or improbable allegations” should not be the basis for an investigation, and his letter did not indicate whether the Justice Department found electoral irregularities that would affect the outcome of the vote.

But he said he is authorizing prosecutors to “review substantive allegations” of irregularities in voting and ballot counting.

Richard Pilger, who served for years as director of the Electoral Crimes Sector, announced in an internal email that he was stepping down after reading “the new directive and its ramifications”.

The previous Department of Justice guideline, designed to avoid interfering with the federal government in election campaigns, discouraged explicit investigations “until the election in question is complete, its results certified and all recounts and electoral disputes concluded”.

Biden’s team said Barr is supporting the unproven fraud allegations of Trump.

“These are the kind of statements that the president and his lawyers are making unsuccessfully every day, while their actions in court are dismissed with laughter from court to court,” said Bob Bauer, a senior adviser to Biden.

Yesterday morning, the Trump filed an action to prevent Pennsylvania officials from certifying Biden’s victory in the state, where the Democrat was leading by more than 45,000 votes.