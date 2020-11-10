Home World World US Secretary of Justice Authorizes Election Investigation
World

US Secretary of Justice Authorizes Election Investigation

By kenyan
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, at the White House, on election day; Republican has been contesting the result that gave Biden victory Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, will continue on Tuesday with legal challenges to the outcome of last week’s presidential election, and US Secretary of Justice William Barr has directed federal prosecutors to investigate any “substantial” allegations of electoral irregularities.

Barr’s directive to prosecutors led the government’s top lawyer in charge of electoral fraud investigations to resign in protest, and came days after attacks on the integrity of the election by Trump and Republican allies, who alleged widespread electoral fraud without providing evidence.

Trump did not admit his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden, who on Saturday won more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the US Presidency.

The campaign team from Trump initiated several lawsuits in court arguing that the election results were rigged. Judges have already ruled out actions in Michigan and Georgia, and experts say legal efforts to Trump have little chance of changing the outcome of the election.

On Monday, Barr told prosecutors that “capricious or improbable allegations” should not be the basis for an investigation, and his letter did not indicate whether the Justice Department found electoral irregularities that would affect the outcome of the vote.

But he said he is authorizing prosecutors to “review substantive allegations” of irregularities in voting and ballot counting.

Richard Pilger, who served for years as director of the Electoral Crimes Sector, announced in an internal email that he was stepping down after reading “the new directive and its ramifications”.

The previous Department of Justice guideline, designed to avoid interfering with the federal government in election campaigns, discouraged explicit investigations “until the election in question is complete, its results certified and all recounts and electoral disputes concluded”.

Biden’s team said Barr is supporting the unproven fraud allegations of Trump.

“These are the kind of statements that the president and his lawyers are making unsuccessfully every day, while their actions in court are dismissed with laughter from court to court,” said Bob Bauer, a senior adviser to Biden.

Yesterday morning, the Trump filed an action to prevent Pennsylvania officials from certifying Biden’s victory in the state, where the Democrat was leading by more than 45,000 votes.

Related news

Biden elected president: why Donald Trump lost the election

World kenyan -
President who is leaving office will remain a deeply polarizing figure and will be able to run again in 2024....
Read more

Biden elected president: how he will change US foreign policy

World kenyan -
President-elect Joe Biden has a more globalist vision of US insertion than the current president, Donald Trump Image: Getty Images...
Read more

Biden elected: the fake newspaper cover that campaign Trump tried to use to claim press ‘error’

World kenyan -
The cover reproduced in the above tweet is fake; post ended up being deleted Image: Reproduction ...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Former beauty queen linked to the death of her two children

News Tracy Aime -
Police officers have linked a former beauty queen in Nyeri County to the mysterious death of her two toddlers. The two children mysteriously drowned...
Read more

Black man killed after leaving Joe Biden victory celebration

World kenyan -
Marquies was killed when he left the rally celebrating Joe Biden's victory; the victim leaves two children,...
Read more

57 KCSE candidates go missing in Kipsaos Boys High School

News Stanley Kasee -
57 KCSE students from Kipsaos Boys’ School have been reported missing after a riot on Sunday, November 8, night. The Form 4 class, which comprises...
Read more

Pfizer develops a COVID-19 vaccine with 90% efficacy

CoronaVirus (COVID-19) Chuoyo Protus -
Pharmaceutical Company, Pfizer, has announced the development of a COVID-19 vaccine with an efficacy of 90 %. According to the pharmaceutical giant, the vaccine successfully...
Read more

10 Sperm Fertilizing Foods for Couples to Get Pregnant Fast

Health kenyan -
Did you know that what you eat can affect sperm quality? Just like women, men are also encouraged to eat healthy and nutritious...
Read more

Uhuru pressures ODPP to intensify prosecution of high profile cases

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) to intensify the prosecution of high profile cases, especially those...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke