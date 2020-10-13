US Senate reveals its divisions before the judge appointed by Trump to the Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks at the White House after being nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court Image: Olivier DOULIERY / AFP

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, chosen by President Donald Trump to fill a crucial Supreme Court seat, he faced the Senate on Monday, at the start of confirmation hearings for his lifetime appointment – which Democrats seem powerless to prevent.

Crowds of protesters gathered in front of the Senate building with placards for and against the appointment of the conservative law professor, which resulted in the arrest of about 20 people.

Amy Barrett arrived for Monday’s hearings accompanied by her husband and six of her seven children, all wearing masks, keeping their protective gear on during the hour-long opening remarks by Senate speakers. The interrogation starts only on Tuesday.

She was chosen last month by the Republican president to replace the vacancy for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a famous women’s rights defender who died of cancer on September 18.

“This is going to be a long and uncertain week,” acknowledged the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Lindsey Graham. “The main point here is that the Senate is doing its duty,” he said.

22 days before the presidential elections, the nominee for Trump presented himself before the Senate.

The Republican-controlled Senate has the constitutional task of approving nominations for the country’s highest court, where conservatives now occupy five of the nine seats. Barrett’s confirmation on the job could steadily shift the right to this House for decades.

While Republicans praised Barrett as an ideal and competent candidate, a Democrat summed up his party’s hostility to his nomination, calling it a “judicial missile” fired against the health law that protects millions of Americans.

After hearing each senator, the judge took off her mask and vowed to say “the whole truth”. Sitting behind her, her children listened when she promised to “apply the constitution and laws as they are written”.

Law and Faith

Democrats and their presidential candidate, Joe Biden, demand that confirmation take place only after the election, although Trump please take this procedure forward as soon as possible.

Despite their opposition, Democrats are, however, largely powerless to prevent Barrett’s confirmation. Republicans occupy 53 of the 100 Senate seats.

Barrett, a practicing Catholic, is well regarded by conservative Christians, who share many of her values, including opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage.

In a country where only a quarter of the population declares itself to be atheist, Democrats have to be careful when advancing in a minefield.

Barrett once told a group of students that “his legal career is only a means to an end and (…) that end is to build the kingdom of God”.

In recent days, Barrett’s affiliation with a small group of Catholics called “People of Praise”, in which she would have the title “servant”, has drawn special attention.

Known for her refined legal arguments, the judge insists that she is able to keep her faith separate from her legal judgment.

“Courts were not designed to solve all problems, or correct all errors in our public life,” Barrett said in a short statement before his opening statement.

“Government policy decisions and value judgments must be made by elected political branches and accountable to the people. Citizens should not expect the courts to do this, and the courts should not try,” he added.

Her supporters, including Vice President Mike Pence, argue that she is a victim of the left’s hostility towards religion in general.

Biden – himself a Catholic – tried to contain such criticism, telling reporters on Monday: “I don’t think there should be any questioning about her faith.”

Instead, Democrats should “stay focused,” said Biden. “I mean, in less than a month, Americans are going to lose their health insurance,” he added.

Democrats present Barrett as a direct threat to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), the law that helped more than 20 million Americans get health insurance.

Aid plan for families

Aware that they have little influence to prevent the Senate from confirming Barrett in office, Democrats also used the session to redirect the debate to the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 210,000 people in the United States.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris called, by video call, “reckless” the decision to hold the hearing in the midst of a pandemic.

She noted that more than 50 people were gathered in a room for many hours and criticized Republicans for “endangering” Congress officials.

“The Senate should prioritize an aid plan for families” affected by covid-19, she said.

Harris also stressed that the process is “illegitimate” due to the upcoming elections.

But Senator Graham said “the Senate is doing its constitutional duty”.

This employee next to the president is betting on a vote in plenary next week.