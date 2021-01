US sets new record for daily covid-19 deaths, says University Image: Getty Images

Washington, Jan 6, 2021 (AFP) – The United States recorded a new record of deaths from covid-19 in 24 hours on Tuesday, with more than 3,930 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, a reference center on the subject.

At the same time, the country accounts for more than 250,000 new infections, according to AFP’s count of the university’s numbers, which are continuously updated.