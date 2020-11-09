Home World World US should have legislative and regulatory stalemate for 2 years under Biden,...
US should have legislative and regulatory stalemate for 2 years under Biden, says Eurasia

By kenyan
The United States must have a legislative and regulatory stalemate for 2 years under Biden, says Eurasia Image: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Eurasia reports in a report that it has changed its short- and long-term political perspectives from the United States to “neutral”, with the expectation of “legislative and regulatory impasse over the next two years”. The consultancy sees a risk of high approval for a “significant fiscal stimulus” between December and March, followed by a 2021 “relatively calm, with potential bipartisan commitments on spending and infrastructure”.

On the other hand, Eurasia also sees a risk of low, volatility and deep divisions between parties, which would force disputes over fiscal spending and leave vacant positions at important regulatory agencies.

For the consultancy, the president-elect Joe Biden it must be a “transitional figure” in the country’s political realignment, which will result in a “more populist” Republican Party and more distance from the big companies of the two political parties that control the country.

