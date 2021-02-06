US shows support for Haitian president, but imposes conditions Image: HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

With widespread popular rejection and indicating he wanted to illegally extend his term, Haitian President Jovenel Moise received support from the United States on Friday (5), which in return called for moderation and new elections.

Moise has ruled Haiti without any control since last year and says he will remain president until February 7, 2022, based on an interpretation of the constitution that the opposition rejects, claiming that his term ends this Sunday.

“We urge the Haitian government to organize free and fair legislative elections so that Parliament can regain its rightful role,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington.

Like the Organization of American States (OAS), the United States believes that “a new president-elect should succeed President Moise when his term ends on February 7, 2022,” said Price.

But the United States, which is Haiti’s largest donor, has warned that the government must act in a moderate manner until elections are held.

The decrees must be reserved for “scheduling legislative elections and for immediate threats to life, health and security, until Parliament is restored and can resume its constitutional responsibilities,” said Price.

The election of deputies, senators, mayors and local authorities should have been held in 2018, but the elections were postponed, creating a vacuum in which Moise says she has the right to remain in charge for another year.

A dozen women’s and human rights groups have criticized the UN mission in Haiti for providing technical and logistical support to the president’s plans to hold a referendum on constitutional reform in April and the presidential and legislative elections later in the year.

“The United Nations should under no circumstances support President Jovenel Moise in his undemocratic plans,” says the document.

The electoral council that set the dates for all these votes was unilaterally appointed by the president. Its members were not installed by a court, as required by law.

In recent months, on the other hand, crime has increased dramatically in the country. For example, there has been a resurgence of kidnapping for extortion, whose victims are not only people belonging to the wealthiest sectors, but also people from low incomes. The majority of the Haitian population survives below the poverty line.