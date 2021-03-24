US shows willingness to rebuild alliance with EU

The United States on Wednesday (24) showed signs of willingness to rebuild the alliance with the European Union and work together with its partners vis-à-vis Russia and China.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken launched a persuasion operation at NATO on Tuesday, which will conclude on Thursday evening with the participation of President Joe Biden at the summit of EU leaders.

The messages issued by the United States government appear to be aimed at appeasing Europeans.

“In no way should the allies be forced to choose between us or China,” Antony Blinken said at a meeting with his NATO colleagues on Wednesday.

“We know that our allies have complex relations with China, which will not always be aligned” with ours, he acknowledged.

Europeans have always shown their reluctance to make concessions to the troubled relationship between China and then President Donald Trump.

They concluded an investment agreement with Beijing at the end of 2020, at the request of Germany. But they reached the limits of cooperation with the Chinese government when they asked for agreements on forced labor and an end to the persecution of Uighurs.

“There is very strong opposition within the EU to this agreement and the political conditions to sign it have not been fulfilled,” said a diplomat on Wednesday, ahead of the European summit. The United States did not need to intervene.

The “good message”

Harmony with the EU is easier than with Russia.

“Even if we work with Russia to promote our interests and those of the alliance, we will also strive to hold Russia accountable for its reckless and conflicting actions,” emphasized Antony Blinken.

As in the case of China, the United States coordinated with Europeans sanctions on the judicial condemnation in Russia of opponent Alexei Navalny and repression against its supporters.

Sometimes, however, Biden does not hesitate to clash with some allies. He blocked, for example, the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the construction of which divides Europeans.

Antony Blinken made no concessions on this topic during his interview with his German counterpart Heiko Maas. But the United States has softened its position on financing military spending.

Germany’s first EU economy, it struggles to reach the goal of 2% of GDP for defense in 2024.

“We recognize the need to take a more global view of the division of responsibilities,” Antony Blinken announced at NATO on Wednesday.

The break is total with Donald Trump, who attacked the Germans accusing them of being “bad payers” and of contributing to Russia’s military coffers by buying their gas.

The American Secretary of State also listened and responded to concerns expressed by many European allies about Turkey’s aggressive behavior.

During his interview with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu, “he urged Turkey not to maintain the Russian air defense system S-400, expressed concern about Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention (on the protection of women) and emphasized the importance democratic institutions and respect for human rights, “said spokesman Ned Price.

“Blinken showed that the United States is assessing the problems with the desire to revitalize the Alliance and relations with the European Union,” a European diplomat told AFP on Wednesday.

“The fact that President Biden addresses European leaders during his summit sends a good message about his sincere willingness to consult with the allies before making any decisions,” he concluded.