US surpasses 300,000 dead by covid-19, says university

Country reaches its mark on the day it starts vaccination against the disease caused by the new coronavirus Image: Mehmet Emin Menguarslan / Anadolu Agency

More than 300,000 people died of covid-19 in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University count, on the day of the launch of a mass vaccination campaign in the country of the world with the most deaths recorded in the pandemic.

The world’s first economic power continues to record records, regularly surpassing 200,000 new cases per day and 2,500 – sometimes reaching 3,000 – deaths in 24 hours.

With these 300,000 deaths, the country lost the equivalent of the population of the city of Cincinnati, in the state of Ohio.

More than 16 million people have contracted the new coronavirus in the United States since the pandemic began. But the real balance is expected to be higher, due to the lack of tests at the beginning of the health emergency.

Unlike the first wave during the spring in the northern hemisphere, which never fully fell, and after a spike in the summer, the current outbreak affects the country strongly.

More than 109,000 people are currently hospitalized with covid-19 in the United States, a figure never reached before, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project.

Americans now cling to the hope of vaccines. The first doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech immunizer arrived this morning at the country’s vaccination centers and a nurse from New York was the first American vaccinated against covid-19 in the country.

The Centers for Disease Prevention and Combat (CDC) recommended that inmates in nursing homes (three million people) and health professionals (21 million) have priority.