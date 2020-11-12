Home World World US threatens China with new sanctions for its Hong Kong actions
World

US threatens China with new sanctions for its Hong Kong actions

By kenyan
US threatens China with new sanctions for its actions in Hong Kong Image: Aly Song / Reuters

Washington, 12 Nov 2020 (AFP) – The United States today warned China with new sanctions for “flagrantly violating” Hong Kong’s autonomy after the removal of four pro-democracy legislators.

“Beijing’s recent actions, which disqualify pro-democratic legislators from the Hong Kong Legislative Council, leave no doubt that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has flagrantly violated its international commitments,” said Robert O’Brien, national security adviser to the United States. United States.

O’Brien added that Washington will continue to “identify and sanction those responsible for ending Hong Kong’s freedom.”

The United States sanctioned on Monday four other Chinese officials, whom it accused of restricting freedoms in Hong Kong, while demanding that China take responsibility for the repression in the city.

Edwina Lau, head of the national security division of the Hong Kong police, was among officials who were banned from traveling to the United States and had frozen assets they might have in their territory.

The White House official’s announcement was a response to the expulsion of four pro-democracy legislators from Hong Kong by order of Chinese officials in the city.

In protest, other pro-democracy lawmakers responded by saying they would submit their resignation, which would make the Hong Kong Legislature an assembly of Beijing loyalists.

