US to contribute to vaccinations of Palestinians

The United States announced on Thursday (25) that it will contribute $ 15 million to help vaccinate Palestinians against covid-19, while Israel is criticized for not making greater efforts to immunize the inhabitants of the occupied territories.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will fund vaccination campaigns and emergency food aid for the non-governmental organization Catholic Relief Services in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, according to the State Department.

“This small step towards promoting the well-being of the Palestinian people is fully in line with American values,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a note.

This movement occurs at the moment when the President of the United States, Joe Biden, resumes humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, a departure from the strong pro-Israel stance of his predecessor Donald Trump.

Israel is advanced in immunizing its citizens against covid-19. More than half of its population received both doses of the Pfizer / BionTech vaccine.

The Palestinian Authority has been much slower, depending on limited donations and supplies from Israel.

Israel vaccinated more than 100,000 Palestinian workers with permission to enter its territory or Jewish settlements in the West Bank, but says vaccinations are the responsibility of the Palestinian Authority.

The UN said it plans to deliver enough doses to immunize one million Palestinians through the Covax program for developing countries.