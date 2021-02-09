US to prioritize deportation of those who pose a “security threat”

US will prioritize deportation of those who pose a “security threat” Image: Pixabay

US President Joe Biden’s government will give priority to deporting immigrants who pose a threat to national or public security, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki explained on Monday.

“The priority for the enforcement of immigration laws will be for those who pose a threat to national security, public security and newcomers,” commented Psaki at a daily news conference.

The spokeswoman said the decision would depend on the Department of Homeland Security, which manages migration issues.

This decision marks a break with the policy of former President Donald Trump, which has increased deportations to immigrants accused of crimes such as driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, aggression, among others.

The Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing internal memos and e-mails, that the US Immigration and Customs Agency is preparing to issue new guidelines to the team, instructions that could halt arrests and deportations.

Officials at the agency, in charge of deportations, will no longer focus on expelling immigrants detained for driving under the influence, imprisoned for assault, or other matters.

Now the focus will be on those who pose a threat to national security, those who have recently crossed the border and those serving prison sentences for serious crimes.

The newspaper reported that the text of these guidelines is pending approval by the National Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, confirmed by the Senate last week.

According to the publication, people who are in an irregular condition in the country are still subject to imprisonment, and sexual crimes will remain an absolute priority.