US to return to UN Human Rights Council, diplomat anticipates Image: Wikimedia Commons

The United States will return as an observer country to the United Nations Human Rights Council, a position it abandoned in mid-2018, the American delegation confirmed on Monday, during a meeting of the organization, held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Diplomat Mark J. Cassayre confirmed the return of the USA – which will be made official in Washington today, by Secretary of State Antony Blinken -, and also stressed that this is the most effective way to reform and better the UN body.

“We recognize defects in this Council, but we know that the organization has the potential to be an important forum in the fight against tyrannies and injustices around the world”, guaranteed the American delegate.

During the presidency of Donald Trump, the United States abandoned the human rights debate body in the United Nations, considering that there was a partial and biased stance against Israel.

With the return to the Council, which holds three annual meetings, “the United States reaffirms its commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights worldwide,” said Cassayre.

The diplomat added that the Biden government “believes in a foreign policy focused on democracy, human rights and equality”.

The return of the USA to the Council, which will start the next meeting later this month, is yet another demonstration of the American commitment to multilateralism, after the country’s return to the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement.