US Trade Representative Advises Biden to Continue Pressure on China

Joe Biden will assume the presidency of the United States on January 20 Image: Disclosure / Biden Campaign / Reuters

The President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, should continue to pressure China to follow Phase 1 of its trade agreement and use tariffs as a lever, the country’s Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told Reuters, adding that Beijing did “a reasonably good job” in implementing parts of the agreement .

In a rare interview on Tuesday night, Lighthizer defended the Trump administration’s record in destroying the trade status quo and imposing unilateral tariffs on $ 370 billion in Chinese goods.

Beijing signed Phase 1 of the trade agreement almost a year ago, after months of tariffs, promising to increase purchases of U.S. agricultural and manufactured goods, energy and services by $ 200 billion above 2017 levels for two years.

The tariffs have cost US importers $ 71.6 billion since their imposition in July 2018, according to U.S. customs data.

Asked what Biden, who was declared the winner of the November 3 presidential election by the Electoral College on Monday (14), should do in relation to Phase 1, Lighthizer said: “I would keep my feet on fire in relation to Phase 1. “

“I think in some parts they (China) did a reasonably good job, in others they didn’t,” said Lighthizer.

He said Beijing was well behind in its purchase commitments, partly due to the pandemic. Until October, purchases of US products and services by China were about half the level that Phase 1 of the agreement requires, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

“I would use the dispute settlement process to resolve specific issues,” said Lighthizer. “I would keep the tariffs in place. I think if you see the tariffs dissipating, it is a sign that we are not serious about the understanding that China is a strategic opponent.”

Biden said in August that he thought Phase 1 of the trade deal was “failing”. But in December, he told a columnist for the New York Times that he planned no “immediate action” to change the deal or tariffs on Chinese products.

Biden will assume the presidency on January 20.